The aircraft was downed in an open area and did not pose a threat at any stage

Israeli helicopters and fighter jets were deployed on Sunday when an unidentified aircraft crossed into Israeli territory from the direction of Syria, Israel's military said.

The aircraft was monitored by the Israel Air Force throughout the incident, and it was downed in an open area. It did not pose a threat at any stage, and an alarm was not activated.

According to Syrian opposition groups, the drone was of Iranian origin.

Iran warned Israel last week that airstrikes in Syria - which killed five officers of Iran's Revolutionary Guards and blamed on the Jewish state - would not go unanswered.

This is a developing story.