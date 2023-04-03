Israeli forces recover debris of alleged Iranian drone downed using ‘soft kill’

The drone was detected by the Israeli forces less than a day after Syria accused Israel of a third airstrike on its territory in a week

Israeli forces on Monday morning collected the debris of an alleged Iranian drone that infiltrated Israeli territory from Syria on Sunday evening.

According to media reports, the UAV was not shot down by a missile. It was downed in an open area by the Israel Air Force using electronic warfare, also known as a “soft kill.”

The drone was detected by the Israeli forces less than a day after Syria accused Israel of a third airstrike on its territory in a week. Iranian sources in turn blamed the previous alleged Israeli strike on Damascus for the death of two military advisers for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The IRGC vowed retaliation, saying that the airstrikes would not go "unanswered."

"The fake and criminal Zionist regime will undoubtedly receive the answer for this crime," they said in a statement.