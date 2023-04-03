Unidentified aircraft intercepted over Gaza by IDF fighter jet
1 min read
Israeli Air Force Aerial Control Unit were able to spot and monitor the unidentified aircraft before it posed a threat
A short while ago, the Israeli military intercepted an unidentified aircraft over the Gaza Strip.
The aircraft was spotted and monitored until it was taken down before entering into Israeli territory. Due to the early detection, it did not pose a threat at any stage.
This is a developing news story...
This article received 0 comments