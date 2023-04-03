Incident took place at a security crossing in Jenin

A Palestinian terrorist attempted a shooting attack at the Gilboa crossing in Jenin, between the West Bank and Israel. The border crossing personnel were able to respond before any casualties were inflicted.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense spokesperson has stated that a Palestinian suspect was walking around with a gun in his hand. The guards fired a warning shot in the suspect's direction, who was then able to flee from the scene in a car.

One suspect has been arrested in Jenin, according to initial reports.

There are no casualties.

This is a developing story...