'The threats against us are big threats, they come from one source – Iran, which sends its octopus arms to Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, [the West Bank]'

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday toasted Israeli soldiers ahead of the Jewish holiday Passover during a ceremony where they urged “a united front in the face of efforts to harm us.”

The ceremony followed earlier an earlier report that Netanyahu delayed the firing of Gallant – after the Israeli premier verbally dismissed him over criticism of his government’s planned judicial overhaul – due to security concerns. It was unclear whether Gallant, who has remained as defense chief in limbo, would still be fired and whether he would issue an apology for publicly calling on the coalition to halt the legislation.

“We have a strong and high-quality army that operates day and night in all sectors. The threats against us are big threats, they come from one source – Iran, which sends its octopus arms to Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, [the West Bank], and even tries to recruit citizens from within the territory of Israel,” Gallant said at the toasting event of the Sting Unit at an Israeli army base.

Amos Ben Gershom / GPO Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Israel's northern border has been on edge in recent weeks, with recent attacks blamed on Israel against Iranian-backed targets in Syria leading the Islamic Republic to warn the Jewish state that such incidents would not go unanswered.

“In front of this threat, we place the spirit of man, the technological strength of the [army], and the cooperation and unity of purpose,” he continued. “The connection of the fighters who come from all avenues of society and do things shoulder to shoulder is the key to success.”

"We need to present a united front in the face of efforts to harm us in new places that we have not seen in recent years. I am convinced and confident in the capabilities of the [army]. On behalf of the security system, I wish you and your families a happy Passover.”

During his subsequent address, Netanyahu urged that it was "important to tell our enemies not to mistake us, it does not matter what the internal debate will be, we will fight them both within the borders of the country and beyond them with all the strength necessary to protect on ourselves on our own."

"The State of Israel cannot exist without its protective force, and the [army] cannot exist without a command hierarchy that is clear and solid as steel. We have it, together we stand, and together we will also win," he said.