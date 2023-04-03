Shooting attack in Kibbutz Ma'ale Gilboa, no injuries
Security forces are searching for the suspects and the area has been sealed off
A shooting attack took place at Kibbutz Ma'ale Gilboa on Monday evening in northern Israel without causing any injuries.
Bullet holes were found on homes, the Israeli army reported.
Security forces are searching for the suspects and the area has been cordoned off.
This is a developing story
