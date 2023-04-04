One terrorist was arrested, the second suspect is reportedly on the run

Two Israeli soldiers were wounded on Tuesday near the Tzrifin intersection close to the city of Rishon LeZion in central Israel.

One terrorist was arrested, the second suspect is reportedly on the run. According to the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service, they received a call about "two victims of a stabbing terror attack near Tzrifin intersection towards Be'er Ya'akov." The paramedics treated the wounded, one of whom is in serious condition, and evacuated them to the nearby hospital.

"One of the wounded was lying on the sidewalk and the other wounded was sitting next to him. They were conscious and suffered from stab wounds," said Moshe Galbstein, one of the paramedics who arrived first at the scene.

"MDA medics and paramedics provide medical treatment and refer to Shamir Hospital Shamir (Assaf Harofeh) two wounded people, about 20 years old, in serious and light condition with stab wounds," the MDA spokesperson said.

On Monday evening, a shooting attack took place at Kibbutz Ma'ale Gilboa in northern Israel. No casualties were reported, although bullet holes were found on the houses.

Earlier on Sunday, three Israeli soldiers were wounded in a car ramming attack near the village of Beit Omer in the West Bank. The terrorist was identified as an officer of the Palestinian security forces.