Iran is 'looking for revenge and directing a lot of money and know-how to different terror groups' in the 'West Bank, Gaza, and the northern border'

As the Palestinian arena feels tense as ever amid a surge in terror attacks and clashes with Israeli forces, a security expert told i24NEWS to focus on the big picture: Iran is “deeply involved” in any security destabilization in Israel.

With the convergence of sensitive holidays looming – Islam’s Ramadan, Judaism’s Passover, and Christianity’s Easter – the period of celebration has been overshadowed by heightened tensions and violence, from Israel’s northern borders with Syria and Lebanon, to the south with Gaza and to the east in the West Bank.

“Iran is deeply involved in everything that has to do with the West Bank, Gaza, and the northern border trying to destabilize the situation (in Israel),” said Amir Avivi, director of Israel’s Defense & Security Forum.

“They (Iran) are looking for revenge and directing a lot of money and know-how to different terror groups,” he told i24NEWS.

Israel's northern border has particularly been on edge in recent weeks, with recent airstrikes blamed on Israel that targeted Iranian-backed targets in Syria leading the Islamic Republic to warn the Jewish state that such incidents would not go unanswered.

“The biggest threat is a convergence of the fronts. The Lebanese border is more dangerous, Hezbollah is more emboldened to carry out attacks,” Avivi noted, pointing to a terror attack last month in which the assailant was believed to have crossed from Lebanon.

Israeli officials were investigating the involvement of Hezbollah in relation to the roadside bombing, prompting the terror movement’s chief Hassan Nasrallah to warn that his forces would "respond immediately if Israel starts a war" over the incident.

“Iran is coordinating everything. We treat Gaza as if it's part of the Palestinian enclave, but the reality is it's an Iranian stronghold. Hamas is just like the Houthis in Yemen,” he continued, referring to the Iranian-backed rebels in the Gulf state.

Despite the plethora of security issues on multiple fronts, Avivi assured that Israel “has the know-how and capabilities to deal with these serious threats.”