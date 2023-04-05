Gazan rockets fired as police, Palestinians clash at Al-Aqsa Mosque

This is a developing story

Rocket alert sirens blared in Sderot and other southern Israeli communities early Wednesday, shortly after clashes in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque as security forces entered the compound.

The Israel Defense Forces said that it observed a total of nine projectiles emanating from the Gaza Strip. Four of five launches in the first salvo were shot down by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system at 3:10 am, while four more shot 20 minutes later landed in an open area.

A factory in Sderot reportedly suffered some minor damage, with no injuries reported.

The rocket launches come on the heels of violence on the third-holiest site in Islam, as Israel Police said they had entered the Haram al-Sharif to arrest agitators who fortified themselves inside the mosque

Footage posted on social media showed fireworks shot inside the mosque, with some images showing violence by Israeli troops and numerous people detained on the carpeted floor with hands tied behind their backs.

Jordan's foreign ministry slammed Israel's "incursion" into the mosque.

Hamas, the terrorist organization in charge of the Gaza Strip, called on Palestinians to march on Jerusalem to defend the Al-Aqsa mosque.

