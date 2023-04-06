More details to follow

Rocket fire from Lebanon targeted Israel on Thursday after clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians in Jerusalem drew warnings of retaliation from around the region.

Israel's army said it intercepted a rocket in the attack, which was not immediately claimed by any group, and denied Lebanese media reports that it had launched retaliatory strikes.

The attack came amid heightened tensions after Israeli police clashed with Palestinians at Jerusalem's Temple Mount the day prior. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was "receiving continuous updates about the security situation and will conduct an assessment with the heads of the security establishment," his office said.

Israeli emergency services reported a man was lightly wounded by shrapnel and a female was wounded while running to a shelter. Warning sirens sounded in the town of Shlomi and in Moshav Betzet and the Galilee in northern Israel, the army said.

Israel's military did not confirm that it retaliated, in response to reports from Lebanese media that Israel had struck targets in southern Lebanon. According to the Lebanese report, Israeli artillery fired "several shells from its positions on the border" toward the outskirts of two villages after the launch of "several Katyusha-type rockets" at Israel.

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was briefed on the details of the events on Israel's northern border, a ministry spokesman said, and he will "soon conduct a situation assessment with senior officials in the defense establishment."