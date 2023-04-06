Benny Gantz says Lebanon will 'bear the consequences' of the rocket attack

Former Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz gave a statement on Thursday on the country’s security situation following a barrage of rockets launched from Lebanon, saying Israel’s northern neighbor will “bear the consequences.”

Gantz, head of the National Unity party chief and a leader of Israel’s opposition movement, gave his full support to the government responding to the attack, which the Israeli army attributed to the Gaza-based Hamas terror group.

“We are not only the strongest in the region, but also the most ready,” he said. “We know how to respond to terror from Lebanon, Gaza, and the West Bank.”

“Lebanon is responsible for the rocket fire, and will bear the consequences,” Gantz continued. “We have a bank of targets. We have carried out wide-ranging exercises. The [army] is trained and ready, we are ready.”