LIVEBLOG: Israel says Hamas behind rocket attack from Lebanon
Israeli army says 34 rockets were launched from Lebanon into northern Israel in what is deemed the largest attack since 2006
Northern Israel came under a massive rocket attack on Thursday, with air sirens sounding across several locations in the western Galilee region and the Israeli military saying it intercepted at least one projectile from Lebanon.
Reports indicate that Palestinian groups based in Lebanon were behind the rocket attack.
Gaza rocket hits family home in Sderot, causing no casualties
Shooting near Jerusalem leaves one lightly-to-moderately wounded - report
Reports emerged late Thursday evening of a shooting at Kikar Adam in the Binyamin region north of Jerusalem, which left one lightly-to-moderately wounded, according to medics.
The reported incident followed a day of violence and surging tensions after rockets were fired into Israel from Lebanon, prompting Israeli officials to convene to weigh a retaliatory response. The rockets from Lebanon came after missiles were fired at Israel's south from Gaza, in an apparent response to clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinian worshipers in Jerusalem earlier this week.
Rishon Lezion opens bomb shelters, bracing for escalation in rocket attacks
The central Israeli city of Rishon Lezion said it opened public bomb shelters in anticipation of rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip.
“Rishon Lezion is not currently within the alert range of the Home Front Command, and despite this, I instructed tonight to open all the shelters throughout the city, so that Rishon Lezion will be prepared for any situation or escalation if there is one,” the city's Mayor Raz Kinstlich said.
“We don’t know if the situation will escalate and I’m not ready to take unnecessary risks."
Lebanon's PM says 'against any military conflict'
"We are against any military conflict from our territory," Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati told Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto in Beirut, shortly after rockets were launched from southern Lebanon into Israel.
UN peacekeeping force evacuating posts on Israel-Lebanon border
The UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL was evacuating its posts on the Israel-Lebanon border on Thursday amid escalating tensions following a barrage of rockets from the Lebanese side into Israeli territory.
Hamas chief Haniyeh says Israeli 'occupation' is responsible for escalating tensions
“We hold the occupation government fully responsible for the brutal aggression that is taking place against the Al Aqsa. We affirm that our Palestinian people and the resistance factions will not stand idly by in front of this brutal aggression," said Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
Israel's PM Netanyahu says 'we will cripple our enemies, they will pay a heavy price' amid escalating tensions
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday opened a security cabinet meeting that was expected to weigh a response to rocket fire from Lebanon earlier, saying: "We will cripple our enemies, they will pay a heavy price."
Israeli police to up manpower in Jerusalem ahead of Friday Ramadan prayers
Israel Police said Thursday that it will boost its presence for Friday Ramadan prayers in Jerusalem, days after violent clashes on the Temple Mount between Israeli security forces and Palestinian worshippers.
Some 2,300 police officers, Border Police officers, and other security forces will deploy throughout the capital city, in particular around the Old City and east Jerusalem, as well as checkpoints entering Jerusalem. Several roads around the Old City will be shut to vehicular traffic from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. IL time, police said.
Ministers, defense officials hold talks on Lebanon rocket fire ahead of security cabinet meeting
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, and senior defense and military officials held a meeting ahead of a security cabinet forum on Thursday to discuss a response to rocket fire from Lebanon.
The meeting was expected to discuss the potential responses to the rocket attacks, which have been blamed on the Gaza-based Hamas terror group. Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, police commissioner Kobi Shabtai, and chief of police’s Jerusalem district Doron Turgeman were also seen in the meeting.
Public bomb shelters open in southern Israeli city of Ashkelon
Public bomb shelters in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon opened on Thursday in case of further rockets from Gaza nearby, shortly after a rocket attack from Lebanon.
"Following the escalation in the south in the last day and following a situation assessment conducted in the municipality, the mayor of Ashkelon, Tomer Glam, directed the opening of shelters and shelters throughout the city and they are now open for use if necessary," said the Ashkelon municipality spokeswoman in a statement.
"We emphasize that the opening of the shelters was done with the aim of increasing the sense of security among the residents and there are no special instructions at this time," she added.
Benny Gantz says Lebanon will 'bear the consequences' of the rocket attack
Former Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz gave a statement on Thursday on the country’s security situation following a barrage of rockets launched from Lebanon, saying Israel’s northern neighbor will “bear the consequences.”
Gantz, head of the National Unity party chief and a leader of Israel’s opposition movement, gave his full support to the government responding to the attack, which the Israeli army attributed to the Gaza-based Hamas terror group.
“We are not only the strongest in the region, but also the most ready,” he said. “We know how to respond to terror from Lebanon, Gaza, and the West Bank.”
“Lebanon is responsible for the rocket fire, and will bear the consequences,” Gantz continued. “We have a bank of targets. We have carried out wide-ranging exercises. The [army] is trained and ready, we are ready.”
Israel's President Herzog calls on world to condemn 'gross violation of international law'
"In the shadow of the security escalation, I spoke with heads of authorities in the north and south (of Israel)," Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in a statement. "In the name of the entire nation, I expressed support and asked to strengthen them and all the residents, who are forced to celebrate Passover under fire from our neighbor's groves."
The State of Israel will act on all levels to maintain its security and the security of its citizens," he continued. "I demand from the international community to strongly condemn the gross violation of international law and not to give a hand to terrorism and injury to innocents."
Security cabinet meeting delayed until 9:15 p.m. IL time.
The meeting of the high-level security cabinet was delayed until 9:15 p.m., during which Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will present “all response options” to the rocket attack from Lebanon, his office said in a statement.
Israeli Opposition chief Lapid vows 'full backing for a tough response' to rocket attack
"Our enemies are wrong in their assessment of our internal resilience. When it comes to security, there is no opposition or coalition in the State of Israel. We will stand united against any enemy," said Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid.
"The opposition will give the government full backing for a tough response by the [army] and the security forces," he added.
UN chief condemns Lebanon rockets fired into Israel, calls for ‘restraint’
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the barrage of rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel, his spokesman said, calling on “all actors to exercise maximum restraint.”
“We condemn the multiple rockets being fired from Lebanon into northern Israel today,” Stephane Dujarric told reporters, asking all parties to “avoid any unilateral action that could further escalate the situation.” - AFP
Israel's DM Gallant completes security assessment following rocket attacks
Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant completed a special situation assessment with senior members of the defense establishment following two rocket attacks within the week.
In assessing the situation, a multi-aspect review was conducted on the rocket fire from Lebanon and the Gaza Strip. In addition, an intelligence update was received on the latest developments in general arenas. At the end of the assessment of the situation, Gallant instructed the defense establishment to promote all response options to present them to the Defense Political Cabinet.
U.S. calls for 'exercising restraint, coordination, and calm during the holiday season'
U.S. State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said Israel has the right to defend itself after a barrage of rockets from Lebanon earlier on Thursday.
“Our commitment to Israel’s security is ironclad. We recognize Israel’s legitimate right to defend itself against all forms of aggression,” Patel said. “We condemn the launch of rockets from Lebanon and Gaza… and we recognize Israel’s legitimate right to defend itself against all forms of aggression.”
He continued to express Washington's concern "by the scenes out of Jerusalem," referring to recent clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian worshippers at the Temple Mount.
“It is our viewpoint that it is absolutely vital that the sanctity of holy sites be preserved. We emphasize the importance of upholding the status quo at the holy sites in Jerusalem and any unilateral action that jeopardizes the status quo is unacceptable to us,” Patel said.
“We call for exercising restraint, coordination, and calm during the holiday season.”
Likud lawmaker tells i24NEWS: 'Israel should think about a disproportional response' to the rocket attack
Danny Danon, a member of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Lukid bloc, spoke with i24NEWS following a massive rocket barrage on Israel from Lebanon.
"We have to think about an appropriate response. We need to speak with our enemies the language they understand," he said. "The leaders of Israel should think about a disproportional response."
Fresh explosions in northern Israeli town of Metula
Explosions were reported in the northern Israeli town of Metula, with reports indicating that they came from mortar shells.
U.S. National Security Council condemns rocket attack on Israel
"We condemn the launch of rockets at Israel. Using Lebanon as a launchpad for rocket attacks against Israel only puts the Lebanese people at risk and increases the potential for further instability in the country."