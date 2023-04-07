The Israeli family was in a bomb shelter during the attack

A rocket fired by Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip hit a family home in the southern Israeli city of Sderot. The family, all of whom were in a bomb shelter during the attack, were unharmed.

The IDF said that 44 projectiles were fired from Gaza at southern Israel overnight. In addition to the one hitting the Sderot home, eight were downed by the Iron Dome anti-missile shield, nine fell within Gaza, 12 fell into the sea, 14 landed in Israeli territory in open terrain, causing no damage.

The barrage comes after retaliatory Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, targeting Palestinian terror group Hamas in retaliation for several dozen rockets fired at Israel from both territories.

The latest flare-up of violence comes after Israeli police clashed Wednesday with Palestinian rioters inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque.

On Thursday, more than 30 rockets were fired by Palestinian terrorists from Lebanese territory into Israel in the largest escalation on the northern border since Israel and Hezbollah fought a 34-day war in 2006.