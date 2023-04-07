English
LIVEBLOG: Amid terrorist attacks, Hamas striking Israel on all fronts

Batteries of Israel's Iron Dome air defense system near Kiryat Shmona bordering Lebanon on April 7, 2023.
Jalaa Marey/AFPBatteries of Israel's Iron Dome air defense system near Kiryat Shmona bordering Lebanon on April 7, 2023.

Israel's military has called up reservists amid continued attacks from the Gaza, Lebanon, and the West Bank

Retaliatory Israeli airstrikes overnight Friday targeted infrastructure and weapons sites in Gaza, a coastal enclave controlled by the terrorist group Hamas. In a parallel operation, Israel targeted terrorist groups in Lebanon. 

Israeli jets had hit sites across Gaza and southern Lebanon in retaliation for a volley of rockets fired from Lebanon — the biggest since 2006 — as tensions following clashes at the Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem this week threatened to spiral out of control. In 2021, an escalation also triggered by Al-Aqsa clashes, spilled over into an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas.

The strikes were launched around 4AM local time (0100 GMT), hitting both the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, an Israeli army statement said. The military "struck targets including terror infrastructures belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in southern Lebanon," it said. 

Terrorist in Tel Aviv not Israeli Arab

Footage of the car ramming attack in Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv attack update

Analysis: Hamas hitting Israel on all fronts

Tel Aviv attacker an Arab Israeli citizen

The Tel Aviv attacker is reportedly an Arab Israeli citizen from Kafr Qasim, who was working in Tel Aviv

Statement from the the MDA on the Tel Aviv attack

"MDA medics and paramedics determine the death of a 30-year-old man and transported to Ichilov Wolfson Hospital 5 injured people who were hit by a vehicle, including 3 moderate - a 74-year-old man, a 39-year-old man and a girl 17 years old and 2 minor - a 50-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman. All the victims were tourists."

Hamas releases statement on the attacks in Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv attack update

One dead in Tel Aviv terrorist attack

Local reports say one person has died, while several others have been wounded

Several wounded in terrorist attack in Tel Aviv

IDF Chief of Staff speaks

Herzi Halevi: "This is a complex time, the IDF is strong and will continue to use force as needed, against any enemy in any arena. Both during the holidays and during times of internal public debate, the IDF is prepared, ready and determined to provide security to the citizens of the State of Israel."

"It was quite a sadistic crime"

i24NEWS Correspondent Pierre Klochendler reports on the details from this morning's terrorist attack from the scene of the attack 

Video poster

Lebanon files UNSC complaint 

Lebanon has filed a  complaint to the UN Security Council over Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Turkey's Erdogan calls for Muslim unity over 'Israel's attacks' on Palestinians

The Turkish leader spoke on the conflict in Israel in a phone call with the Iranian president. Read more on Erdogan's remarks HERE.

Adem ALTAN / AFP
Adem ALTAN / AFPTurkish President and Leader of the Justice and Development Party Recep Tayyip Erdogan

IDF intercepts Hezbollah drone

The Israeli army says they have intercepted a suspected Hezbollah operated drone crossing into Israel from Lebanon

Netanyahu visits site of terror attack

"It's a matter of time before we come to terms with the terrorists"

Read the full story on Netanyahu's visit to the West Bank HERE.

Over 130,000 worshippers prayed Friday at Al Aqsa Mosque

Read more about Friday morning's relatively quiet Ramadan prayers in Jerusalem HERE

AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP
AHMAD GHARABLI / AFPAl-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, Israel.

President Herzog speaks on Jordan Valley attack

"In the midst of the holiday, a terrible attack at Hamra Junction in the Jordan Valley. Two sisters, pure souls, caught in a heinous and shocking murder. May their memory be blessed.

I hug the father and the family in a painful and painful condolence hug. Together with the people of Israel, I pray for the mother's healing and good news."

Ben Gvir to stay in coalition

Amid rumors he could leave the governing coalition due to a an unhappiness on the strength of retaliation to the current attacks on Israel, the Minister of National Security says he is not leaving the coalition.

"Toppling the government is not an option. With all its shortcomings, it is a thousand times better and more responsible than the previous government. in each parameter.

The question is whether my stay in the government is beneficial and effective and I answer that in the affirmative.

It is clear that I want an unequivocal response to terrorism, rockets and incitement and I promise to continue fighting with all my might for our way - yours and mine."

Russia asks Israel, Palestinians and Lebanon to defuse tensions

Russia on Friday called on Israel, the Palestinians and Lebanon to end the "escalation" of violence, saying it was "deeply" concerned. 

"We call on the parties involved in the conflict to refrain from confrontational steps, to act in the interests of preventing further escalation, ending violence and restoring a sustainable ceasefire," the foreign ministry said. 

