Israel's military has called up reservists amid continued attacks from the Gaza, Lebanon, and the West Bank

Retaliatory Israeli airstrikes overnight Friday targeted infrastructure and weapons sites in Gaza, a coastal enclave controlled by the terrorist group Hamas. In a parallel operation, Israel targeted terrorist groups in Lebanon.

Israeli jets had hit sites across Gaza and southern Lebanon in retaliation for a volley of rockets fired from Lebanon — the biggest since 2006 — as tensions following clashes at the Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem this week threatened to spiral out of control. In 2021, an escalation also triggered by Al-Aqsa clashes, spilled over into an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas.

The strikes were launched around 4AM local time (0100 GMT), hitting both the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, an Israeli army statement said. The military "struck targets including terror infrastructures belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in southern Lebanon," it said.