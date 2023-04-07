LIVEBLOG: Amid terrorist attacks, Hamas striking Israel on all fronts
Israel's military has called up reservists amid continued attacks from the Gaza, Lebanon, and the West Bank
Retaliatory Israeli airstrikes overnight Friday targeted infrastructure and weapons sites in Gaza, a coastal enclave controlled by the terrorist group Hamas. In a parallel operation, Israel targeted terrorist groups in Lebanon.
Israeli jets had hit sites across Gaza and southern Lebanon in retaliation for a volley of rockets fired from Lebanon — the biggest since 2006 — as tensions following clashes at the Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem this week threatened to spiral out of control. In 2021, an escalation also triggered by Al-Aqsa clashes, spilled over into an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas.
The strikes were launched around 4AM local time (0100 GMT), hitting both the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, an Israeli army statement said. The military "struck targets including terror infrastructures belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in southern Lebanon," it said.
Terrorist in Tel Aviv not Israeli Arab
Footage of the car ramming attack in Tel Aviv
Tel Aviv attack update
Analysis: Hamas hitting Israel on all fronts
Tel Aviv attacker an Arab Israeli citizen
The Tel Aviv attacker is reportedly an Arab Israeli citizen from Kafr Qasim, who was working in Tel Aviv
Statement from the the MDA on the Tel Aviv attack
"MDA medics and paramedics determine the death of a 30-year-old man and transported to Ichilov Wolfson Hospital 5 injured people who were hit by a vehicle, including 3 moderate - a 74-year-old man, a 39-year-old man and a girl 17 years old and 2 minor - a 50-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman. All the victims were tourists."
Hamas releases statement on the attacks in Tel Aviv
Tel Aviv attack update
One dead in Tel Aviv terrorist attack
Local reports say one person has died, while several others have been wounded
Several wounded in terrorist attack in Tel Aviv
IDF Chief of Staff speaks
Herzi Halevi: "This is a complex time, the IDF is strong and will continue to use force as needed, against any enemy in any arena. Both during the holidays and during times of internal public debate, the IDF is prepared, ready and determined to provide security to the citizens of the State of Israel."
"It was quite a sadistic crime"
i24NEWS Correspondent Pierre Klochendler reports on the details from this morning's terrorist attack from the scene of the attack
Lebanon files UNSC complaint
Lebanon has filed a complaint to the UN Security Council over Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Turkey's Erdogan calls for Muslim unity over 'Israel's attacks' on Palestinians
The Turkish leader spoke on the conflict in Israel in a phone call with the Iranian president. Read more on Erdogan's remarks HERE.
IDF intercepts Hezbollah drone
The Israeli army says they have intercepted a suspected Hezbollah operated drone crossing into Israel from Lebanon
Netanyahu visits site of terror attack
"It's a matter of time before we come to terms with the terrorists"
Read the full story on Netanyahu's visit to the West Bank HERE.
Over 130,000 worshippers prayed Friday at Al Aqsa Mosque
Read more about Friday morning's relatively quiet Ramadan prayers in Jerusalem HERE.
President Herzog speaks on Jordan Valley attack
"In the midst of the holiday, a terrible attack at Hamra Junction in the Jordan Valley. Two sisters, pure souls, caught in a heinous and shocking murder. May their memory be blessed.
I hug the father and the family in a painful and painful condolence hug. Together with the people of Israel, I pray for the mother's healing and good news."
Ben Gvir to stay in coalition
Amid rumors he could leave the governing coalition due to a an unhappiness on the strength of retaliation to the current attacks on Israel, the Minister of National Security says he is not leaving the coalition.
"Toppling the government is not an option. With all its shortcomings, it is a thousand times better and more responsible than the previous government. in each parameter.
The question is whether my stay in the government is beneficial and effective and I answer that in the affirmative.
It is clear that I want an unequivocal response to terrorism, rockets and incitement and I promise to continue fighting with all my might for our way - yours and mine."
Russia asks Israel, Palestinians and Lebanon to defuse tensions
Russia on Friday called on Israel, the Palestinians and Lebanon to end the "escalation" of violence, saying it was "deeply" concerned.
"We call on the parties involved in the conflict to refrain from confrontational steps, to act in the interests of preventing further escalation, ending violence and restoring a sustainable ceasefire," the foreign ministry said.