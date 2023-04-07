Israel hits Hamas targets in southern Lebanon

The military 'struck targets including terror infrastructures belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in southern Lebanon'

Israel launched air strikes before dawn on Friday in Lebanon, saying it was targeting Palestinian group Hamas in retaliation for several dozen rockets fired at Israel. A parallel operation was also launched against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

The strikes were launched around 4AM local time (0100 GMT), hitting both the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, an Israeli army statement said.

The military "struck targets including terror infrastructures belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in southern Lebanon", it said. It is the first time Israel has confirmed an attack on Lebanese territory since April 2022. Explosions were overheard in Lebanon's Tyre region as well as the Gaza Strip, where Israeli air raids had begun before midnight.

On Thursday, more than 30 rockets had been fired by Palestinian terrorists from Lebanese territory into Israel in the largest escalation on the northern border since Israel and Hezbollah fought a 34-day war in 2006.