Muslim woman hit by rock hurled by a masked Palestinian rioter

Israeli police dispersed Palestinian rioters following the Friday morning prayers at the flashpoint Temple Mount site in Jerusalem.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1644228520170733570

Hundreds of rioters chanted inciting slogans and hurled rocks toward the Mughrabi Gate, hitting an elderly Muslim woman. Police quickly dispersed the rioters. Police added the incident was caused by a group of violent agitators who prepared the rocks in advance and stored them at the site; their actions were captured by security cameras.

The afternoon prayers are expected to pose a more serious security challenge, with 2,300 police officers having been deployed around Jerusalem’s Old City.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1644295311739813888

The annual flareup of violence in Jerusalem during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan is caused by Islamist radicals spreading conspiracy theories that Israel is out to damage or destroy the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Hamas terrorist group said late Thursday that the Palestinians would not "sit with their arms crossed" in the face of Israeli "aggression" against Al-Aqsa.