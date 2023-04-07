IDF confirms the incident represents a terrorist attack; manhunt launched

Three Israeli women were shot in a terrorist attack in the Jordan Valley region on Friday. Two succumbed to their wounds, Israeli officials confirmed, while the third was in critical condition.

Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said that two women in their 20s were killed and another woman in her 40s was seriously wounded. Authorities confirmed that the victims were family members; the two daughters were murdered, the mother was in critical condition, while the father, driving in another vehicle, witnessed the deadly attack.

The medics said they pulled the three unconscious women out of their car, which had apparently crashed after Palestinian terrorists either deliberately rammed their vehicle into it or fired at it, causing it to swerve from the road.

It is understood the terrorists approached the vehicle after the initial salvo that left the women hurt and fired execution-style at point-blank range.

Israel Defense Forces confirmed that the incident represents a terrorist attack and said they launched a manhunt for the two terrorists, who apparently fled on foot.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security assessment following the attack.

The attack comes amid an escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan that included rocket barrages by Palestinian terrorists both from Lebanon and Gaza.

The fatalities from the Friday shooting take the Israeli death toll from Palestinian terrorism in 2023 to 17.

The Hamas terror group praised the attack, saying it represented a "natural response" to "Zionist crimes against Al-Aqsa."