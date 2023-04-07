Netanyahu visits site of Jordan Valley terror attack

The prime minister said that the terrorists will pay for their actions and "that it was a matter of time"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the site of Friday's terror attack in the Jordan Valley, where two sisters from England were killed.

Netanyahu said that the terrorists will pay for their actions and "that it was a matter of time."

"Despicable and heartless terrorists murdered two young sisters, daughters of a family from Efrat. In these moments, when the family is fighting for its life, and together with the entire nation of Israel, I pray for its safety, and we all send our condolences and strength to this dear family in this moment of great sorrow," the prime minister said in a statement.

"At these moments, our forces are operating in the field in hot pursuit of the terrorists. It is only a matter of time, and not much time, that we will come to terms with them as we came to terms with all the murderers, without exception, in the last months."

The attack occurred this morning against a vehicle at the crossroads of Hamra in the area of the Bekaa and Emekim division in the West Bank. The victims are two sisters aged 15 and 21, who lived in Efrat. Their 48-year-old mother is very seriously injured. The father who was in another car witnessed the attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant conducted an assessment of the security situation while the region is experiencing a period of high tension.

On Thursday, dozens of rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel while 37 others were fired from Lebanon into the north of the country. On Friday night, the IDF carried out a response by bombing terrorist positions in Gaza and on the southern Lebanese front.

Tension continue to grow and the Air Force reservists have been called upon to mobilize in case of need.