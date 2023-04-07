Terrorist rams pedestrians in Tel Aviv, killing one and wounding seven others, suspected terrorist has been 'neutralized'

A suspected car ramming terrorist attack near the Tel Aviv promenade on Friday night has killed one person and wounded seven others, Magen David Adom and Israeli Police have said.

According to preliminary reports, the terrorist ran over two areas and hit 8 people, where one person was killed and 7 others were wounded.

Following the ramming attack, the terrorist got out of the vehicle and tried to shoot at police officers, but due to the weapon being jammed, he did not succeed and was neutralized by one of the police officers.

According to the MDA Spokesperson, MDA medics and paramedics determined the death of a 30-year-old man, who is believed to be an Italian citizen, and transferred to Ichilov Wolfson Hospital 3 injured people who were hit by a vehicle. 4 others injured reportedly returned to their hotel.

The MDA has said that all the victims were tourists, with the person murdered in the attack identified as Alessandro Farini, a 35-year-old tourist from Italy, while the injured were British and Italian citizens.

MDA senior medic Yosef Kurdi, who was the first on the scene, said: "I arrived at the scene and saw an overturned car with a 17-year-old girl lying next to it, fully conscious, who suffered bruises on her head, stomach and limbs as a result of being hit by a car. After initial treatment on the spot, she was evacuated in an MDA intensive care unit to Ichilov Hospital in moderate condition."

"About 200 meters north on the boardwalk lay an unconscious man with injuries to his body. He was without a pulse and not breathing and after medical tests we had to determine his death in the field. Additional large MDA forces that arrived at the scene provided medical treatment to 4 other victims in moderate and light condition who were also hit by the vehicle."

The attack occurred not far from Jaffa, near Charles Clore Park.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu ordered the Israel Police to mobilize all of its personnel, including the Border Police, as well as IDF reservists and additional security forces. He calls on citizens to obey the instructions of the security forces in this period of escalation of violence.

The suspected terrorist is reportedly a Palestinian from the West Bank who stole the car used in the attack from an Arab Israeli citizen from Kafr Qasim, who was working in Tel Aviv.

Gaza-based Palestinian terror group Hamas released a statement on the attacks in Tel Aviv:

“Operations to respond to the crimes of the occupation in Al-Aqsa are escalating and will not stop unless the occupation is broken.”

This is a developing story