LIVEBLOG: Israel calls up reserve border guards amid rising tide of Palestinian terror

Friday saw a surge in violence with deadly terrorist attacks in Jordan Valley and Tel Aviv

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mobilized police and army reserves to combat a wave of Palestinian terror that on Friday alone saw three people murdered, including an Italian tourist, in the West Bank and Tel Aviv.

Violence surged since Israeli police clashed on Wednesday with Palestinians rioters inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque, with Israel bombarding both Gaza and Lebanon following rocket fire by Palestinian terrorist groups.

The latest flare-up in tensions comes during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, typically a period of heightened tensions and incitement by Palestinian terrorist factions spreading conspiracy theories that Israel is out to damage or demolish the Al-Aqsa mosque.

Earlier on Friday, two British-Israeli sisters aged 16 and 20 were killed, and their mother seriously wounded in an execution-style shooting by Palestinian terrorists. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a manhunt for the perpetrators.

Later, in central Tel Aviv, an Italian tourist was killed and seven people aged between 17 and 74 wounded when a Palestinian rammed a car into people walking on a cycling path along the seafront.

