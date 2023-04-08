LIVEBLOG: Israel calls up reserve border guards amid rising tide of Palestinian terror
Friday saw a surge in violence with deadly terrorist attacks in Jordan Valley and Tel Aviv
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mobilized police and army reserves to combat a wave of Palestinian terror that on Friday alone saw three people murdered, including an Italian tourist, in the West Bank and Tel Aviv.
Violence surged since Israeli police clashed on Wednesday with Palestinians rioters inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque, with Israel bombarding both Gaza and Lebanon following rocket fire by Palestinian terrorist groups.
The latest flare-up in tensions comes during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, typically a period of heightened tensions and incitement by Palestinian terrorist factions spreading conspiracy theories that Israel is out to damage or demolish the Al-Aqsa mosque.
Earlier on Friday, two British-Israeli sisters aged 16 and 20 were killed, and their mother seriously wounded in an execution-style shooting by Palestinian terrorists. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a manhunt for the perpetrators.
Later, in central Tel Aviv, an Italian tourist was killed and seven people aged between 17 and 74 wounded when a Palestinian rammed a car into people walking on a cycling path along the seafront.
Israel's top diplomat sends 'deepest condolences' to family of Italian murdered in Tel Aviv
Israeli police say Jerusalem incident not terror-related
The offending driver is an Israeli resident of Herzliya who "didn't intend to cause any harm," police say. It is understood the man momentarily lost control of his vehicle.
No casualties in suspected Jerusalem vehicular attack
A suspected Palestinian terrorist attempted to ram his car into a crowd of Jews in Jerusalem's central Jaffa street. There were no casualties from the incident. It is understood that the perpetrator fled the scene and Israeli security services launched a manhunt.
Car-ramming terror attack reported on central Jerusalem street
This is a developing story
EU condemns rockets fired from Lebanon into Israel, urges 'restraint'
i24NEWS' Nicole Zedek on the uneasy return to normalcy at the scene of Tel Aviv attack
US State Dept condemns 'horrific' Palestinian terrorist attacks
"The United States strongly condemns today’s terrorist attacks in the West Bank and Tel Aviv. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones, and wish a full recovery to the injured," Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a statement.
"The three horrific attacks today, in which three were killed and at least eight others wounded, affected citizens of Israel, Italy, and the United Kingdom. The targeting of innocent civilians of any nationality is unconscionable. The United States stands with the government and people of Israel. We are in close contact with our Israeli partners and reaffirm our enduring commitment to their security."
Two Palestinians shot after attempted attack on Israeli checkpoint
Earlier Saturday, two Palestinian gunmen attempted to attack an Israeli military post in the northern West Bank. They were shot, detained and taken to a nearby hospital to treat their wounds.
Third Jordan Valley victim had emergency surgery, 'not out of the woods yet'
The woman whose two daughters died at the scene of Friday's deadly terrorist shooting in the Jordan Valley remains in life-threatening condition, medics said, adding that she had undergone emergency surgery yesterday.