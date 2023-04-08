Italy's Meloni condemns 'cowardly' Tel Aviv attack, names victim

'Profound grief and condolences on the death of one of our nationals, Alessandro Parini, in the terrorist attack that unfolded in Tel Aviv'

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni early on Saturday condemned the car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv where an Italian tourist was murdered by a Palestinian terrorists and several others were left wounded.

The leader identified the deceased as 36-year-old Alessandro Parini. “Profound grief and condolences on the death of one of our nationals, Alessandro Parini, in the terrorist attack that unfolded in Tel Aviv this evening. Condolences to the victim’s family, to the wounded, and solidarity with the State of Israel for the cowardly attack,” she wrote on Twitter.

The Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv said it had received three wounded Britons and one Italian. The overall casualty toll was one fatality and eight wounded. The terrorist was killed by a police officer who was in the vicinity of the incident.

Meloni added that her government was in contact with Israeli authorities about the Italian nationals wounded in the attack and hospitalized in Israel.

In a separate incident Friday, two British-Israeli women were shot to death in the Jordan Valley and their mother left critically wounded.

The current round of violence commenced when Palestinian terrorists fired an unusually large rocket barrage at Israel from southern Lebanon on Thursday — some of the heaviest and most serious cross-border violence since Israel’s 2006 war with Lebanon’s Hezbollah militants — as well as from Gaza.