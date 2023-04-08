Three rockets launched from Syria, 1 lands in Israel

Iron Dome interceptor missiles were not launched; more details are being investigated

Security alerts sounded in northern Israeli communities after three rockets were launched from Syria, with one landing in Israel, another falling short in Syria, and the third landing in Jordan.

Local residents reported sounds of explosions following the alert.

The rocket fire came days after a massive barrage of rockets was launched by Palestinian terror groups from Lebanon and later Gaza, with Israel hitting Hamas targets in both locations in response. It also came amid a surge in tensions since Israeli police clashed with Palestinians inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque on consecutive nights, and after three people were murdered—two Israeli sisters and one Italian tourist—and eight were wounded in two separate Palestinian terror attacks in Tel Aviv and the Jordan Valley on Friday.

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced Saturday evening the extension of the closure of border crossing points with the West Bank and Gaza Strip until Thursday, as well as the cancelation of civil measures on the occasion of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

He further instructed the security establishment to assign military reinforcements to the activities of the Israel Police Central District, and additional forces to be deployed in the West Bank.