The targets included a military compound of the Fourth Division of the Syrian Armed Forces, military radar systems and artillery posts

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out artillery and drone strikes in southern Syria on Sunday morning in response to six rockets that were fired from Syria toward the Golan Heights on Saturday night.

The launches were carried out in two separate barrages, according to the Israeli military. The first barrage was reportedly launched from the southern province of Quneitra by a pro-Iran group. One of the rockets landed in an open area in Israel, one fell back inside Syria, and the third landed in Jordan. In the second round, three rockets landed inside Israeli territory, with no reports of casualties or damage.

Israel responded by striking the launchers from which the rockets were fired. A few hours later, additional airstrikes were carried out near Damascus.

"A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck additional targets in Syrian territory, including a military compound of the Fourth Division of the Syrian Armed Forces, military radars systems and artillery posts used by the Syrian Armed Forces," the IDF statement said.

"This is following the previous IDF strikes earlier tonight in Syrian territory on the launchers from which rockets were fired toward Israeli territory. This strike was carried out by a UAV and in response to the rocket launches earlier tonight (Sunday) toward Israeli territory," it specified.

In the past, Israel has been accused of carrying out airstrikes in Syria on Iran-linked targets, though Israel maintains a policy of ambiguity and rarely comments on such strikes. Recently, Israel was accused of carrying out 4 airstrikes in the span of a week.