Analysis: Israel fighting on all fronts

Rocket fire, car rammings, shootings and cyber attacks are part of a single campaign against a state facing an unparalleled number of enemies

Experience shows that there is no peace in the State of Israel. Unfortunately, most of the time the security situation here fluctuates between "tension," "high tension," and "peak tension." The "quiet" or "calm" periods are the rare exceptions. It’s no coincidence that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), for example, calls the frequent attacks in Syria – one a week on average - the "campaign between wars." Every soldier knows that the IDF has only two operational levels – war, or preparation for war.

Israel is currently fighting on all fronts, and this is not a cliché. Shooting attacks, stabbing attacks, bombing attacks and car ramming attacks both inside the big cities and on the roads of the West Bank. Shall we continue? There is also rocket and mortar fire from Lebanon, Syria and the Gaza Strip, and that’s without even mentioning the drone incursions from Syria, Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

But there's more. There is also Palestinian instigators barricading themselves on Jerusalem’s flashpoint Temple Mount (pay attention to the full and uncensored versions of the videos circulating on social media; "innocent worshipers" usually do not enter mosques with sticks and stones). And let's not forget that in recent weeks, Israel has also been facing incessant cyber-attacks. There is no other country in the world that is facing such a reality. Even Ukraine has only one enemy.

No fewer than 18 innocent Israelis have been brutally murdered by terrorists since the beginning of 2023. Their only crime was to drive their car on the way to a holiday or shopping, to wait at a bus stop, to walk around the city or to take a stroll in the evening on the promenade by the sea. That's how, in one moment, lives were cut short and families were destroyed. Without the protection of systems like the Iron Dome, the number of murdered and wounded on this side of the border would surely be tens of thousands higher.

Israel is in a tough neighborhood. In recent weeks, it has been said on every possible stage (and has been written here more than once) that its enemies know how to smell weakness and that they may act against Israel. In Iran and Lebanon, people have been sitting and rubbing their hands with glee for more than three months in the face of the huge demonstrations in Israel against the Netanyahu government’s proposed legal reforms, which divided the people and destabilized the IDF’s reserve force.

Unfortunately, the calculations were realized at a particularly sensitive time - the days of Passover for the Jews and in the middle of the month of Ramadan for the Muslims, which has become particularly explosive in recent years. The trite phrase "the writing was on the wall" is nonetheless very accurate and reflects what every Israeli has experienced on the streets in recent weeks. Accurate, but not comforting.

And if we say that "the writing was on the wall," then who wrote it is of course clear: Iran - this time with a particularly dramatic and worrisome regional change. For years, Iran has been galvanizing its allies right on Israel's border. So what will change now? Mainly two things:

1) An increase in support that Iran provides to the terrorist organization Hamas, allowing it to increase the intensity of its operations, but mainly to expand its activity to additional fronts. In the last few days, this is particularly noticeable in two locations - Lebanon (the launch of missiles from the south of the country towards Israel last Thursday was by a Lebanese offshoot of Hamas, not by Hezbollah) and Jerusalem (Hamas is responsible for enflaming the atmosphere with its famous - and unfounded - claim that "Al Aqsa is in danger").

2) A deepening of the cooperation between with Iran's partners on our borders. The cooperation between Hamas and Hezbollah, which is demonstrated on a practical level as well as on a declarative level (the picture of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is no accident), is a bag of trouble for Israel.

These changes are challenging for the security establishment not only in the immediate term, but perhaps especially in the long term because this type of cooperation only tends to intensify over time, and both Hamas and Hezbollah only have something to gain. Hamas will benefit from the experience and military power of Hezbollah (a terrorist organization that is actually an army that has a state – Lebanon after all is not really functioning), and Nasrallah will benefit from the audacity of Haniyeh's Hamas (which in many ways still functions like a brutal terrorist group).

The firing of 34 rockets by Hamas from southern Lebanon towards Israel on Thursday was just a kind of weapons test. The Israeli security establishment must find every way to separate the organizations and the fronts as quickly as possible, before it’s too late. And maybe it's too late already.