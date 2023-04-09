Timeline: Holiday weekend of violence in Israel
The Jewish state faced attacks from multiple fronts, including southern Lebanon, Syria, Gaza, and the Jordan Valley
The Timeline:
April 4, 2023 - Tuesday night: Palestinian youth barricade themselves in al-Aqsa mosque, planning to riot in the morning; Israeli police enter the compound
April 5, 2023 - Wednesday morning: Hamas in Gaza fires 18 rockets on southern Israel, IDF bombs Hamas positions
April 5, 2023 - Wednesday noon: Jewish worshipers visit Temple Mount, police arrest extremists planning to sacrifice a goat as a religious ritual that risks the status quo
April 5, 2023 - Wednesday night: 2 missiles launched from Gaza on 1st Passover night
April 5, 2023 - Wednesday night: riots again on Temple Mount, Israeli police prevent Palestinian rioters from barricading themselves
April 6, 2023 - Thursday afternoon: 37 missiles and mortars launched from Lebanon into Israel's Galilee region
April 6, 2023 - Thursday night: Israeli security cabinet meets, blames Hamas faction in Lebanon for the attack
April 7, 2023 - Friday morning: Israel Air Force launches series of attacks on southern Lebanon and Gaza strip
April 7, 2023 - Friday morning: Hamas launches 10 rockets from Gaza strip, no retaliation from Lebanon
April 7, 2023 - Friday noon: shooting attack in the Jordan valley - 2 young sisters murdered, mother critically wounded
April 7, 2023 – Friday night: car ramming in Tel Aviv - Italian tourist murdered, 7 others injured
April 8 & 9, 2023 - Saturday night & early Sunday morning: 6 missiles launched from Syria at Israeli Golan heights, IDF retaliates by bombing Syrian army positions