Timeline: Holiday weekend of violence in Israel

i24NEWS

9 min read
Police at the scene of the car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv.
Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90Police at the scene of the car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv.

The Jewish state faced attacks from multiple fronts, including southern Lebanon, Syria, Gaza, and the Jordan Valley

The Timeline:

April 4, 2023 - Tuesday night: Palestinian youth barricade themselves in al-Aqsa mosque, planning to riot in the morning; Israeli police enter the compound 

 

IDF spokesperson
IDF spokespersonA site for the production of explosives used by the terrorist organization Hamas was attacked by Israeli fighter jets, Gaza Strip.

April 5, 2023 - Wednesday morning: Hamas in Gaza fires 18 rockets on southern Israel, IDF bombs Hamas positions 

Director Temple Mount
Director Temple MountIsraeli Ultra-Orthodox Jews in the Temple Mount area, during the holiday of Passover.

April 5, 2023 - Wednesday noon: Jewish worshipers visit Temple Mount, police arrest extremists planning to sacrifice a goat as a religious ritual that risks the status quo

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90
Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90Israeli police officers at one of the exits of the Temple Mount compound in Jerusalem's Old City.

April 5, 2023 - Wednesday night: 2 missiles launched from Gaza on 1st Passover night

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Yonatan Sindel/Flash90View of the Gaza Strip as seen from the Israeli city of Sderot.

April 5, 2023 - Wednesday night: riots again on Temple Mount, Israeli police prevent Palestinian rioters from barricading themselves

AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean
AP Photo/Mahmoud IlleanPalestinians clash with Israeli security forces at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, on April 15, 2022.

April 6, 2023 - Thursday afternoon: 37 missiles and mortars launched from Lebanon into Israel's Galilee region  

AP Photo/Ariel Schalit
AP Photo/Ariel SchalitIsraeli police remove the remains of an intercepted rocket in northern Israel.

April 6, 2023 - Thursday night: Israeli security cabinet meets, blames Hamas faction in Lebanon for the attack

Ariel Harmoni, Israel's Defense Ministry
Ariel Harmoni, Israel's Defense MinistryTop Israeli officials and senior defense members at the security cabinet meeting.

April 7, 2023 - Friday morning: Israel Air Force launches series of attacks on southern Lebanon and Gaza strip

Noga Tarnopolsky
Noga TarnopolskyIsrael launches airstrikes in Lebanon in response to rocket barrage

April 7, 2023 - Friday morning: Hamas launches 10 rockets from Gaza strip, no retaliation from Lebanon

Flash90
Flash90Damage from a Gaza rocket to a house in the Israeli city of Sderot.

April 7, 2023 - Friday noon: shooting attack in the Jordan valley - 2 young sisters murdered, mother critically wounded

Photo from social media used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law
Photo from social media used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright LawScene of the terrorist attack in Jordan Valley

April 7, 2023 – Friday night: car ramming in Tel Aviv - Italian tourist murdered, 7 others injured 

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90
Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90Police at the scene of a car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv, Israel.

April 8 & 9, 2023 - Saturday night & early Sunday morning: 6 missiles launched from Syria at Israeli Golan heights, IDF retaliates by bombing Syrian army positions 

JALAA MAREY / AFP
JALAA MAREY / AFPThe Golan Heights 

