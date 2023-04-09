The Jewish state faced attacks from multiple fronts, including southern Lebanon, Syria, Gaza, and the Jordan Valley

The Timeline:

April 4, 2023 - Tuesday night: Palestinian youth barricade themselves in al-Aqsa mosque, planning to riot in the morning; Israeli police enter the compound

IDF spokesperson A site for the production of explosives used by the terrorist organization Hamas was attacked by Israeli fighter jets, Gaza Strip.

April 5, 2023 - Wednesday morning: Hamas in Gaza fires 18 rockets on southern Israel, IDF bombs Hamas positions

Director Temple Mount Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Jews in the Temple Mount area, during the holiday of Passover.

April 5, 2023 - Wednesday noon: Jewish worshipers visit Temple Mount, police arrest extremists planning to sacrifice a goat as a religious ritual that risks the status quo

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90 Israeli police officers at one of the exits of the Temple Mount compound in Jerusalem's Old City.

April 5, 2023 - Wednesday night: 2 missiles launched from Gaza on 1st Passover night

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 View of the Gaza Strip as seen from the Israeli city of Sderot.

April 5, 2023 - Wednesday night: riots again on Temple Mount, Israeli police prevent Palestinian rioters from barricading themselves

AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, on April 15, 2022.

April 6, 2023 - Thursday afternoon: 37 missiles and mortars launched from Lebanon into Israel's Galilee region

AP Photo/Ariel Schalit Israeli police remove the remains of an intercepted rocket in northern Israel.

April 6, 2023 - Thursday night: Israeli security cabinet meets, blames Hamas faction in Lebanon for the attack

Ariel Harmoni, Israel's Defense Ministry Top Israeli officials and senior defense members at the security cabinet meeting.

April 7, 2023 - Friday morning: Israel Air Force launches series of attacks on southern Lebanon and Gaza strip

Noga Tarnopolsky Israel launches airstrikes in Lebanon in response to rocket barrage

April 7, 2023 - Friday morning: Hamas launches 10 rockets from Gaza strip, no retaliation from Lebanon

Flash90 Damage from a Gaza rocket to a house in the Israeli city of Sderot.

April 7, 2023 - Friday noon: shooting attack in the Jordan valley - 2 young sisters murdered, mother critically wounded

Photo from social media used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law Scene of the terrorist attack in Jordan Valley

April 7, 2023 – Friday night: car ramming in Tel Aviv - Italian tourist murdered, 7 others injured

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 Police at the scene of a car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv, Israel.

April 8 & 9, 2023 - Saturday night & early Sunday morning: 6 missiles launched from Syria at Israeli Golan heights, IDF retaliates by bombing Syrian army positions