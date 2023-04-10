Israeli forces arrest three suspects, 1 officer and 1 soldier injured

Israel's army, police, and the Shin Bet operated to detain terror suspects in Nablus

Three suspects were arrested for their terror activities in the West Bank city of Nablus. Israeli forces, consisting of Israeli army (IDF) soldiers, border police and the Shin Bet (internal security agency), were attacked with stones throughout the operation, and were shot at as they exited the area.

One IDF officer and one soldier were lightly wounded by gunshot shrapnel; the two were taken to a nearby hospital and their families updated. The suspects were handed over for further investigation by the security forces.

The overnight raid is a continuation of the Israeli army's counter-terror operation "Breaking the Wave," which has continued for over a year. It comes amid an escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during the Jewish Passover holiday coinciding with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan that included rocket barrages by Palestinian terrorists both from Lebanon and Gaza, with the Hamas terror group calling the attacks a "natural response" to "Zionist crimes against Al-Aqsa."

In response, Israel’s government will reportedly order the Jerusalem police to block Jewish worshipers from entering the Temple Mount during the final 10 days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Hebrew media said Sunday.

According to Israel's Channel 12, the decision was made in order to ease tensions that have flared at the holy site in the past week. The report was met with criticism from some members of the coalition.

18 Israelis have been murdered by terrorists since the beginning of 2023; more than a dozen people are still recovering from injuries sustained in the attacks.