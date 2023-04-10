Under the deal, Greece will acquire Rafael’s 'Spike' anti-tank guided missiles

Israel’s Defense Ministry announced on Monday that it signed a defense exports agreement worth nearly $400 million with Greece’s Ministry of National Defense.

Under the deal, Greece will acquire Rafael’s “Spike” missiles, the ministry said in a statement.

“Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense, Major General (Reserves) Eyal Zamir and the Greek Director of the General Directorate for Defence Investments and Armaments, Vice Admiral (Retired) Aristeidis Alexopulos signed a Government to Government (GTG) agreement for the export of naval, air and land-based spike missiles manufactured by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems,” the statement said.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Rafael's "Spike" guided missiles.

The ministry spokesperson added that the agreement is “valued at approximately 1.44 billion NIS (approximately $400 million) and was led by SIBAT, the Israeli Ministry of Defense’s International Defense Cooperation Directorate."

“This project joins a series of agreements between the State of Israel and the Hellenic Republic, and further emphasizes the strong partnership between our countries and our defense establishments, as well as our mutual commitment to ensuring regional stability. I commend our defense industries. Our technological capabilities enable the State of Israel to make positive economic and political achievements.” Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said.

The “Spike” anti-tank guided missiles can be launched from approximately 45 platforms from land, air, and sea. Some 40 countries around the world use the "Spike" missiles, including 19 EU countries and NATO allies, the ministry specified.