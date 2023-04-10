Israeli raid near West Bank’s Jericho, one Palestinian reported killed

Israeli forces carried out an operation to arrest Palestinians suspected of carrying out terrorist activities

A Palestinian died on Monday following an Israeli military operation in the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp near Jericho in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Israeli military confirmed that "security forces were carrying out an operation in Aqabat Jaber" to arrest Palestinians suspected of planning a terrorist attack. The deceased Palestinian was identified as Mohammad Fayez Balhan, according to Palestinian reports.

Israeli forces surrounded a building where terrorists were located and an exchange of fire was reported at the site. According to Palestinian media, five individuals were arrested.

Earlier on Monday, the Palestinian Red Crescent said it had evacuated to Jericho hospital two people with gunshot wounds, one of which was in the head. This operation comes the day after the funeral of two young Israeli sisters murdered on Friday in a Palestinian terrorist attack in the Jericho area.

On Monday morning, three suspects were arrested for their terror activities in the West Bank city of Nablus. Israeli forces were attacked with stones and shot as a result of which one officer and one soldier were lightly wounded by gunshot shrapnel.