Israel's PM Netanyahu confirms Gallant will remain as defense minister

Netanyahu tells i24NEWS that the United States is an 'indispensable' ally to Israel, condemns criticism of Biden

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed in a media briefing on Monday that Yoav Gallant would remain as the Jewish state's defense minister, while also reassuring the public that the Israeli security apparatus would repel and deter terrorism from "all fronts."

The Israeli premier also told i24NEWS that the United States is an "indispensable" ally to the Jewish state, and condemned the criticism of U.S. President Joe Biden over his comments on Jerusalem's proposed judicial overhaul. Last month, Netanyahu said Israel would not make decisions "based on external pressures," Biden publicly supported a compromise on the controversial legislation to reform the Israeli judiciary, which Netanyahu had postponed the day prior.

"The U.S. is our indispensable ally. That doesn't mean that as a sovereign state, Israel can't say 'no' to the U.S. Sometimes, there's a three-letter word. It's called 'yes.' But you have to have the freedom to both, and I do," Netanyahu said. "But I definitely condemn curse words directed against Biden. We can disagree, [and] we have. And we sometimes do, but he's a friend, and anyway, you don't curse the American president, whoever he is."

“In recent days, we [him and Gallant] have worked together on all fronts facing multiple security challenges," Netanyahu told reporters. Netanyahu had dismissed Gallant over the latter's opposition to the judicial reform, sparking mass protests and condemnation of the sacking throughout Israel.

"We had our grave differences, but I decided to put it all behind us. Gallant remains in his potion as defense minister and we will continue to work together for the security of the citizens of Israel," he said.

His statement was not coordinated with Gallant nor was he updated on the briefing's content, according to Kan public broadcaster. In response to Netanyahu's statement, Gallant tweeted: "We continue together with full strength, for Israel's security."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1645483627927543816 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Israeli premier went on to blame the former ruling government, led by Naftali Bennett and then Yair Lapid, for the current state of security: "The [previous] government promised us that it would prevent confrontations but as we warned, the exact opposite happened. Attacks only increased and deterrence was undermined," he said.

Four people, three of them Israelis and the other a tourist, have been killed in terror attacks in under a week in Israel. On Friday, three women – a mother and her two daughters – were shot by Palestinian terrorists in the Jordan Valley. The two sisters, 20-year-old Maya and 15-year-old Rina were killed at the scene of the attack. The mother, Lucy, remained in critical condition in the hospital until medics announced her death earlier on Monday. Also on Friday, an Italian tourist was killed and several others wounded when a Palestinian man rammed his car into a group of people in Tel Aviv.

Before those attacks, rockets were launched at Israel from Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, leading to no casualties but prompting some to fear a large-scale campaign on Israel's multiple fronts.

"They believe that they can beat us, through combined terror attacks from Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza," Netanyahu continued. "But now, it's our watch. This is our responsibility, my responsibility. You know me, I'm not reckless, I act forcefully, determined, and above all, I act out of responsibility. We will beat our enemies, we did it before and we will do it this time as well."

“We are operating on all fronts. In Syria, we're acting against Iranian targets. In Lebanon, we attacked Hezbollah and Iranian infrastructure and operated in other ways that I can't expand on. In Gaza, Hamas knows it will pay a heavy price for the rocket fire. In the West Bank, we are executing an expanded arrest campaign, and we have foiled many terror attacks. I don't want to fool you, there are still many alerts. But I promise we will get to all heinous terrorists," he urged.

Responding to i24NEWS, Netanyahu also state that he didn't know where the report came from that Israel was considering sending "lethal aid" to Ukraine for use against Russia and that it was not something his or the previous government had decided on. He was referring to an earlier report that leaked Pentagon documents suggested that Washington thought it could persuade Israel into shifting its stance on sending Kyiv military aid.

On visiting Ukraine, he said if there was a path forward to help end the conflict, he would help.

It was the first time Netanyahu addressed the public and took questions from reporters since delaying his government's controversial judicial overhaul.

"Unfortunately, the call to not serve in the army was determined by our enemies as a weakened military mind. When you state that the State of Israel is collapsing, how do you think our enemies interpret that?" he asked reporters, referring to calls by some Israeli army reservists as well as on-duty soldiers to refuse duty in protest against the government's proposed judicial overhaul.

"No one should be mistaken: In the moment of truth, they are all there. Your security is our supreme goal,” he assured. "We are doing whatever we can to prevent a large campaign, but if we do need to act in that manner, we will. Whoever thinks otherwise is underestimating the great might of Israel. Together we stand and together we win."

Netanyahu also touched on the establishment of a new National Guard: "It will be a professional force under command of one of the security services," he said, contradicting his written commitment to firebrand National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir that it would be under his control.