Israeli forces arrest terrorist cell in West Bank's Jenin

Israeli forces on Tuesday arrested a terrorist cell in the West Bank city of Jenin that was planning to carry out an attack "in an immediate time frame," the army spokesperson announced.

The Israeli military (IDF) together with the Shin Bet domestic security agency acted overnight to arrest seven wanted persons across the West Bank. Five of them were detained in Jenin, according to the spokesperson's statement. In addition, ammunition and military equipment was confiscated.

"During the operation, the forces fired at armed men who shot and threw an explosive device at them, hits were detected," the army spokesperson said.

The forces also arrested a wanted man in the village of Al-Ram. During the operation, Palestinian suspects used burning tires and threw stones at the Israeli forces.

"IDF soldiers arrested another wanted man in the village of Ha Abu Najim in the Etzion Brigade area. During the forces' activity in the Ezaria village in the brigade area, suspects threw Molotov cocktails and stones at the fighters, who responded with measures to disperse demonstrations," the army statement said.

The forces also confiscated cartridges and military equipment in Kfar Samua in the Yehuda Brigade area. The arrested suspects were transferred for further investigation by the security forces. There are no casualties to the Israeli forces.