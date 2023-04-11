Minister Yoav Galant praised the 'successful' operations of the Israeli army, which 'prevented an attack on Israeli civilians'

The Israeli army on Tuesday killed two terrorists who shot at a military outpost near the Jewish settlement of Elon More, near Nablus, in the West Bank.

The fighters of the 636th battalion opened fire on the vehicle and neutralized the armed terrorists. The IDF began searching the area and located three M16 weapons and two pistols used by the terrorists on the spot.

IDF Weapons confiscated by the Israeli army in the West Bank operation.

No Israeli army soldiers were injured. Defense Minister Yoav Galant praised the "successful" operations of the Israeli army, which "prevented an attack on Israeli civilians."

"The Israeli army is the protection tool that gives life to the State of Israel and its citizens," he said.

In addition, several reserve batteries of air defense systems have been deployed throughout the country in a context of tensions during which rocket attacks were carried out last week from Lebanon, Gaza and Syria.

At the same time, commando fighters have been deployed in the center of the country, in order to strengthen the Israeli police and strengthen security in the city centers, following the instructions given by the Minister of Defense.

The fighters of the Duvdevan unit, in cooperation with other units, arrested after an exchange of fire a terrorist cell in Jenin that was preparing an imminent attack on Israeli territory.

The strengthening of the Israeli defense is also in preparation for the upcoming of the weekend, which marks the last of the month of Ramadan and Al-Quds Day.

The IDF is preparing for additional rocket fire, drone launches, hacks and all kinds of attacks similar to the one foiled on Tuesday morning.