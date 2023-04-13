Security tensions remain high as Israel bars Jews from visiting Temple Mount

Recent tensions around Al-Aqsa Mosque require an unusual response against Hamas, Hezbollah and other terror groups affiliated with Iran, Israel's intel says

Security tensions will remain high after the end of the holy month of Ramadan and could lead to war, according to the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate's estimates.

The intelligence report warned the country’s leadership that the recent tensions around Al-Aqsa Mosque require an unusual response against Hamas, Hezbollah and other terror groups affiliated with Iran, media learned. The clashes around the holy site have also prompted a wave of incitement against Israel on social networks, the intelligence data showed.

Despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to bar Jewish worshipers from entering the Temple Mount until the end of Ramadan, the situation remains explosive. According to the intelligence reports, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei seeks revenge over the assassinations and attacks attributed to Israel. While Israel has so far prevented Tehran from succeeding, they continue to look for opportunities to harm Israel from Syria, Lebanon, Gaza and the West Bank.

Last week, the start of the Jewish Passover holiday was marked with two deadly terrorist attacks; a mother and two daughters were murdered in the Jordan Valley and an Italian tourist was killed in Tel Aviv. Meanwhile, rockets were fired from Lebanon, the Gaza Strip and Syria towards Israel with Hamas, Hezbollah and other terror groups threatening more attacks.