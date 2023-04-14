Amid increased threats from Iran, Israel boosts security on last Friday of Ramadan

The end of Ramadan coincides with an Iranian hate fest known as 'Quds Day'; Iron Dome batteries prepared across Israel

On the last Friday of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, Israel beefed up security arrangements at Jerusalem's flashpoint Temple Mount site and elsewhere, amid increased alerts of Iranian plots to attack the Jewish state.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spread Iron Dome batteries across the country as Homefront Command urged the public to adhere to police instructions and show vigilance in reporting any suspicious incidents. Israel came under rocket fire last week from terror groups in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria; Israeli forces have remained on high alert as Palestinian groups called for more violence.

Jerusalem police deployed thousands of troops to the city in preparation for thousands of worshippers flocking to the Al-Aqsa mosque, while security agencies warn of violence in the capital and in the West Bank on a day designated by Iran as an anti-Israeli hate fest.

Held each year on the last Friday of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, Iran has marked Quds Day since the start of its 1979 Islamic Revolution by the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Al-Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem, and Iran says the day is an occasion to express support for the Palestinians.

The Al-Quds Day events usually include demonstrations and street rallies in Iran, other Arab and Muslim countries, and among Israeli Arabs. This year it coincides with intelligence reports signaling that the Islamic Republic is plotting large-scale attacks against Israel.

On Thursday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces, responsible for liaising between Iran’s conventional army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said that “Islamic resistance” from outside and internal protests are “challenging the nature of the Zionist regime” – the term used by Tehran to refer to Israel – and that “the countdown to the collapse of Zionism has begun.”