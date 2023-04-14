The cyberattack came on Quds Day, an Iranian-sponsored anti-Israeli hate fest

A series of cyberattacks was launched Friday against the websites of several Israeli banks and Israel's Postal Company, after which some of the sites have collapsed.

The attack was claimed by the hacker group known as "Anonymous Sudan," which has attacked a range of Israeli websites earlier this week, including i24NEWS and theTechnion – Israel Institute of Technology.

According to a message released by the group, the attack was aimed at the Israel Postal Company - only a day after it announced on Facebook that it had overcome a previous cyber attack aimed at them.