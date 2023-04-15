Tension on the border between Israel and Lebanon after Hezbollah protest

A group of about 50 to 60 people threw stones and placed a Hezbollah flag on the border fence

The United Nations Peace Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has called for calm after an incident that occurred on Friday evening on the border between Israel and Lebanon.

Pro-Hezbollah supporters, supported by Iran, organized demonstrations to mark the "Al-Quds Day" in support of the Palestinian cause, and some of them approached the border with Israel.

According to UNIFIL deputy spokeswoman Kandice Ardiel, the peacekeepers observed a group of about 50 to 60 people throwing stones and placing a Hezbollah flag on the border fence. The Israeli army responded with stun grenades and smoke bombs, but the Lebanese army and UNIFIL quickly intervened to restore calm.

In a televised speech delivered a few hours earlier, the leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, affirmed that his party would respond "without hesitation to any action targeting anyone in Lebanon, with the appropriate scale and manner".

"Al-Quds Day" is commemorated on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan since the Islamic Revolution of 1979 in Iran.

Thousands of people demonstrated in Iran and other Arab countries on Friday in support of the Palestinian cause. This day comes against a background of renewed violence in the region, marked recently by deadly attacks and rocket attacks from Gaza, Lebanon and Syria on Israel.

The UNIFIL called for avoiding any provocative act that could aggravate the situation in this sensitive period.