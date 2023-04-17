Police suspect a nationalistic motive for the act of arson and vandalism

Israeli police were called to Jerusalem’s Neve Ya’akov neighborhood early Monday morning due to reports of a person damaging multiple vehicles. When police arrived, one of the cars exploded.

The officers began the arresting procedure, but the suspect did not respond to requests to remove his coat, and instead started saying “Allah Akbar” and other verses, at which point a police officer fired a single shot.

Police suspect a nationalistic motive for the act of arson and vandalism, and they have started an investigation into the case. Jerusalem has been rife with conflict this year, particularly during the spring holidays season.

The young man, a resident of East Jerusalem, was injured and taken to the hospital for medical treatment. He had been wearing a coat and an object in his hand. The police found that he had set one of the cars on fire and at least ten other vehicles were damaged.

There has been a serious uptick in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during the Jewish Passover coinciding with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan that included rocket barrages by Palestinian terrorists from Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza, with the Hamas terror group calling the attacks a "natural response" to "Zionist crimes against Al-Aqsa."

In response, Israel’s government ordered the Jerusalem police to block Jewish worshipers from entering the Temple Mount during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Hebrew media said Sunday.

According to Israel's Channel 12, the decision was made in order to ease tensions that have flared at the holy site in the past week. The report was met with criticism from some members of the coalition.