Iran's Quds Forces attempted to recruit operatives in the West Bank to carry out terrorist attacks

Israel's Shin Bet internal security agency revealed Monday the results of a long period of intelligence surveillance on attempts by the Hezbollah terror organization and Iran's Quds Force to recruit residents of the West Bank as operatives to carry out terrorist attacks in Israel.

The Shin Bet further revealed that in recent months, Yosef Mansour and Marsil Mansour, two residents of the West Bank, were arrested. In their investigation, a Hezbollah terrorist cell was identified that was trying to smuggle weapons into Israel. The weapons were meant to assist different criminal and terrorists' activities in the country.

The two brothers also agreed to gather information about Israeli army activities in Israel and the West Bank, and to recruit other operatives for carrying out terrorist activities. The Iranian and Hezbollah officials transferred funds to Yosef, and they used dedicated encryption software as their means of communication.

Shin Bet views the operation as a serious attempt by Iran and its affiliates to infiltrate and establish cells in Israel, with secret infrastructure, to carry out further terrorist attacks against citizens.

The security agency says it continues to work alongside local security forces to locate and thwart any activity that endangers the security of Israel and its people.

There has been a serious uptick in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during the Jewish Passover coinciding with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan that included rocket barrages by Palestinian terrorists from Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza, with the Hamas terror group calling the attacks a "natural response" to "Zionist crimes against Al-Aqsa."