Eight terrorist attacks foiled by security forces in Jerusalem

Eight terrorist attacks have been thwarted by the police and security forces in Jerusalem recently, the Jerusalem municipality and the Israeli police announced on Monday morning.

The commander of the Jerusalem district, Doron Turgeman, indicated that some of the attacks were carried out thanks to intelligence, while others were thwarted thanks to the vigilance of police officers.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion expressed his gratitude to the police officers during a visit to the police headquarters located next to the Western Wall on Sunday evening.

"You take care of the safety of the people of Jerusalem, even when tens of thousands of tourists from all over the State of Israel and from all over the world come here for the holidays," he said.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion at the 17th annual Jerusalem Conference of the 'Besheva' group.

"I walked around the city a lot during the holidays and I don't think there is such a place in the State of Israel where everyone works hand in hand for our safety," the mayor added.

In addition, two people were arrested overnight from Sunday to Monday for vandalizing and desecrating an Israeli flag bearing the symbol of the municipality of Jerusalem.

The person who desecrated the flag is a 17-year-old resident of the Old City of Jerusalem while the one who filmed the act is a resident of Abu Tor of the same age. The two young men worked for a company employed by the municipality of Jerusalem.