Two people are in moderate condition as security forces search for the terrorist who fled the scene

Two Israelis have been wounded in a suspected terror attack in Jerusalem on Tuesday morning, according to local reports.

In a preliminary statement, Magen David Adom said they responded to a call from the Jerusalem region about 2 gunshot wounds on Pierre Van Passen Street in east Jerusalem.

Medics and paramedics provided medical treatment and sent the 2 wounded injured people to the hospital in moderate condition, including a 50-year-old man to Shaare Zedek Hospital and a 48-year-old man to Hadassah Hospital in Mount Scopus.

A statement from Israeli police stated that the attacker shot at a vehicle in the area of ​​the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood in east Jerusalem, and that a manhunt was underway to find the terrorist who fled the scene.

Israeli Police Spokesperson Security officials at the scene of the terrorist attack.

Senior medic Nir Bozaglu, who arrived first at the scene, said, "The injured were injured by the shooting while they were traveling in a car. They continued driving and stopped near a police car and reported the incident to them.

"We arrived at the scene quickly with large MDA forces, one of the wounded was lying on the road and the other was walking nearby, they were fully conscious and suffered from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies."

Police announced they found the suspect's gun near the scene of the attack, which took place near the tomb of Simeon the Just, a site frequented by ultra-Orthodox Jews.

The suspected attack took place a day after a Palestinian woman stabbed and moderately wounded an Israeli man at the Gush Etzion junction in the southern West Bank.

The woman was shot by security forces and taken to hospital in moderate condition.

This is a developing story