Three terrorists arrested and two reportedly wounded in heavy firefight

Israeli forces entered into a firefight when they surrounded the house of the al-Khatib family, as part of an operation in the West Bank city of Jenin. Three terrorists have reportedly been wounded.

The special forces arrested three other terrorists hiding out that were planning to carry out an attack "in an immediate time frame," the army spokesperson announced. In a rare daytime operation, the Israeli military were under heavy fire from the Palestinians.

More details to follow