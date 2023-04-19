Jerusalem shooting attack terrorist arrested in Israeli operation

Israeli forces say the arrested the suspect during an operation in the Palestinian town of Nablus, in the West Bank.

The terrorist who shot and moderately wounded two Israelis in a terror attack in east Jerusalem on Tuesday has been arrested, the Israeli army has announced.

Israeli forces said they arrested the suspect during an operation in the Palestinian town of Nablus, in the West Bank.

The suspect is a minor and a resident of Askar, a village in Nablus, in the West Bank.

"Soldiers of the Israeli Defense Forces and the IDF under the intelligence guidance of the Shin Bet, operated tonight (Wednesday) in the city of Nablus in the Samaria Brigade, and arrested the suspect who carried out the shooting attack yesterday (Tuesday) in which two Israeli citizens were injured," the statement read.

"The terrorist has linked himself to the incident in the initial investigation."

There were no casualties to Israeli soldiers in the operation, according to the statement.

Police Commissioner Chief Superintendent Yaakov Shabtai praised the security forces who took part in the hunt for the terrorist.

"The rapid activity already at the scene while combining the arms that has been proven time and time again to be a winner between the Israel Police, the Border Guard, the General Security Service and the IDF led to the quick arrest of the terrorist who carried out yesterday's shooting attack in the Shimon HaTzadik neighborhood in Jerusalem," he said.

"From the first moment that the police forces from the Jerusalem District and the soldiers of the Border Guard were jumped to the scene of the attack, we used many forces and together with accurate intelligence we managed to get our hands on the terrorist."