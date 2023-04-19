Israel Defense Ministry launches app that locates graves of fallen soldiers

The application will initially work as a pilot in ten military cemeteries across the country

On the eve of Yom Hazikaron, a day dedicated to the memory of fallen soldiers, the Israeli Defense Ministry announced the launch of a navigation application allowing relatives of the deceased to locate their graves in military cemeteries.

The app titled “Memory Paths” shows users the best pedestrian routes to reach the graves of their family members. All they need to do is enter the name of the deceased in the search bar and press a button to navigate their way to the tomb.

The application also contains links to the "Yizkor" website that allows users to read psalms or light a virtual candle in memory of fallen soldiers.

“In preparation for the upcoming Memorial Day, the system will operate in some of the cemeteries and I hope that by the next Memorial Day we will expand the application to all military cemeteries in Israel," said executive director and head of the Department of Commemoration and Heritage Families at the Defense Ministry, Aryeh Moalem.

“Its role is to make the military cemeteries accessible to the bereaved families and the general public and to respond to the population with special needs,” he added.

The application will initially work as a pilot in ten military cemeteries across the country, including the largest, that of Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.