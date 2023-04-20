'Iran is getting stronger... this is something that should keep sleep from the eyes of the whole world and from the eyes of Israel'

Israel’s security apparatus has come to the understanding that the Jewish state is facing a new security era in which there may be a real threat to all sectors from all directions at the same time, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement Thursday.

Earlier this week, Israel’s Military Intelligence Directorate assessed that “the danger of war is increasing in the coming year.”

Gallant noted in his briefing that Israel’s security establishment “has come to the understanding that we are now at the end of the era of limited confrontations, or ‘war days’.”

“For years, we operated in Israel under the assumption that limited confrontations could be held, but this is a phenomenon that is disappearing. Today, there is a noticeable phenomenon of the convergence of the arenas, and we are faced with a new security era in which a real threat is possible in all sectors at the same time,” he continued.

Gallant noted that Iran was the “driving force” in the convergence of arenas, as it transfers resources, ideology, knowledge, and training to its proxies across the region. He pointed to the specific arenas from which Israel faces threats from: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Yemen’s Houthi rebels, Shiite militias in Iraq, pro-Iranian militias in Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, armed terror groups in Gaza, and Israeli-Arabs living in the Jewish state.

“The increasing dependence of all these terrorist organizations on Iran makes them stretch the borders in front of us and dare more, all this under the guidance of” Tehran, Gallant charged.

The Israeli defense envoy also hinted that while Egypt and Jordan have good relations with Jerusalem, it was not possible to guarantee that the situation would remain peaceful during a multi-arena war in the region, “nor can it be guaranteed that the current regimes will not fall during such fighting.”

"Iran is closer than ever to a military nuclear capability, in the face of this threat, [we] must act in one of two ways, military action or a credible military threat,” Gallant urged. “Iran feels increasing self-confidence in its view that the West is deterred and lacks effective tools against it and that Israel is busy dealing with Iran's emissaries.”

“Iran is getting stronger economically and militarily and this gives it room for action, this is something that should keep sleep from the eyes of the whole world and from the eyes of Israel,” Gallant concluded.