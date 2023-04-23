The IDF says that they are preparing for a deteriorating naval situation

The Israeli military (IDF) said on Sunday that they are preparing for a deteriorating naval situation, which according to evaluations, includes the Iranians in the Red Sea.

They also pointed out that Hezbollah is in possession of dozens of surface-to-sea missiles that can target ships, oil rigs, and sensitive facilities along the coast.

The Lebanese terrorist organization has acquired several unmanned underwater vessels, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and precision missiles. Thus, the IDF has warned about the wide-ranging threats to the State of Israel.

Direct and indirect threats have expanded to include Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Lebanon and Gaza, as proxies of Iran. Above all, the Ayatollah-regime has been increasing their viable threats against the Jewish democracy.

One danger is civilian-Iranian ships that have been converted for military function, operating in the Red Sea, outfitted with surface-to-sea missiles, surface-to-air missiles, and UAVs.

The Israeli navy is already operating missions against Iran, Yemen, and beyond. The threats are not only against Israel's interests, but international maritime trade routes.

Alongside the acquisition of additional submarines and ships, the IDF's navy has accelerated the adoption of artificial intelligence. In addition, the Iron Dome will be established at sea.