The target in Syria for the shelling was believed to be an observation post near the Druze town of Hader in northern Quneitra

The Israeli military on Monday morning shelled positions affiliated with Lebanese terror group Hezbollah, near the Syrian city of Quneitra, across the border from the Golan Heights.

UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported the shelling, as well as Israel’s Kan public broadcaster, which also cited Sham FM, a Syrian radio station affiliated with the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the target in Syria for the shelling was believed to be an observation post near the Druze town of Hader in northern Quneitra.

Last Wednesday, the Israeli army dropped pamphlets in southern Syria warning Syrian soldiers to stop cooperating with Hezbollah.

The Arabic-language service of Russian state media network Sputnik said a Syrian security source acknowledged the attack by the “Israeli aggression.” The source said that the damage at the site was being assessed before an official announcement is made.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal al-Maqdad issued a threat to Israel last week after several strikes attributed to the IDF. "Israel knows that the Syrian response will come without a doubt. We will respond at a time that will serve us and not Israel," he said in an interview with an Algerian television channel.

"We have other challenges, such as terrorism, interference in our internal affairs, the American occupation in northeast Syria and the Turkish occupation in the northwest. We take all these equations into account ", he added.