Among the wounded, one is in serious condition, one moderate, and six others lightly wounded

A Palestinian rammed a car into five pedestrians in a terrorist attack next to Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda Market. The suspected terrorist was shot.

Paramedics reported that one 70-year old man was in a serious condition, one 30-year old woman was in a moderate condition, and six others were lightly wounded. The terrorist attack occurred on the junction of Ki'akh Street and Agripas, in the center of the city.

Preliminary details, from the Police Spokesperson, show that "the terrorist was a resident of Beit Tzafafa and in his 30's. He arrived at the Aggripas Street towards the intersection, where he ran over a number of pedestrians."

"A citizen who witnessed the incident and was near the scene, shot and neutralized the terrorist, and later the terrorist was pronounced dead at the scene," continued the press release.

The police forces are still collecting evidence at this time. Traffic accident examiners have ruled out any mechanical malfunction in the vehicle. There are Palestinian reports that Israeli forces are entering the home of the terrorist.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, preparing to speak at a memorial day ceremony nearby, said on the Jerusalem terror attack: 'if they could they would kill us all.'

"A few minutes ago, not far from here, there was another attempt to murder Israeli citizens. This terrorist attack, in this place, at this time, reminds us that the Land of Israel and the State of Israel are acquired through many trials and tribulations," Netanyahu said.

He added that "these terrorist attacks come with the expectations that they will overcome us and will uproot us from here, and if they could, they would murder us all. But they will not overcome us; we will overcome them. We have established an exemplary state with an exemplary army and police, at a heart-rending price."

A spokesman for the Hamas terror organization praised the terrorist who carried out the attack in Jerusalem, "the heroic ramming operation in the city of Jerusalem comes as a response to the crimes of the occupation and the violation of the sanctity of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. The last of the crimes was the raid on the mosque at the Gate of Mercy and cutting off its electricity."

Hamas added that Israel "will continue to pay the price for its crimes and invasions of the Al-Aqsa Mosque."