Six Israelis wounded in Jerusalem terror attack, one in serious condition

One of the victims of yesterday’s terrorist attack in Jerusalem remains in serious and unstable condition, Shaare Zedek hospital said on Tuesday.

On Monday afternoon a Palestinian rammed a car into a group of pedestrians next to Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda Market, wounding six people. Four of them were wounded lightly or suffered from anxiety while an elderly man and a woman in her 30s sustained more serious injuries.

“The wounded, who is about 80 years old, is in a serious and unstable condition. Anesthetized and ventilated in the intensive care unit,” the hospital said.

“The wounded woman, about 30 years old, is in a moderately stable condition,” the doctors added.

The terrorist was identified as 39-year-old Khatem Najma, a father of five from the Beit Safafa neighborhood. He was shot and neutralized by Israeli forces.

The attack took place on Israel’s Memorial Day when the country commemorates fallen soldiers and victims of terror. Speaking at a memorial ceremony in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that “this terrorist attack, in this place, at this time, reminds us that the Land of Israel and the State of Israel are acquired through many trials and tribulations."