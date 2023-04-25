One man wounded in moderate condition

One person was wounded when a group of Israeli joggers were fired upon in the West Bank, Israeli emergency services reported Tuesday morning. The shooting was confirmed to be a terrorism-motivated attack.

According to initial reports a 28-year-old man taking part in a Memorial Day run was lightly wounded in the arm when shots were fired from a passing vehicle, paramedics said. Medics provided assistance at the scene. Hadassah Medical Center reported that the victim's condition was moderate, and that he was fully conscious.

"When we arrived at the scene, we saw a 28-year-old man, fully conscious, suffering from a hand injury. We gave him medical treatment that included pain medication and stopping the bleeding with bandages, and evacuated him to Shaare Zedek medical center, with the wounded's condition being moderate and stable," Magen David Adom medics said.

The incident comes minutes before Memorial Day services take place throughout Israel honoring fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism.

"No terror will stop us. The ceremony will begin as usual," said the head of the Binyamin Regional Council. Meanwhile, Israel's military (IDF) has launched a pursuit of the terrorist and deployed roadblocks in the area.

On Monday afternoon, six people were wounded by a Palestinian terrorist attack that rammed a car into a group of pedestrians next to Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda Market. Four of them were wounded lightly or suffered from shock. A woman in her 30s sustained more serious wounds, and an elderly man is still unconscious in serious condition.