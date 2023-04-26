Netanyahu's Facebook hacked as part of Independence Day cyberattacks

The Anonymous Sudan group attempted a series of denial of service attacks on Israeli institutions and officials

A hacking group on Wednesday targeted the official website and Facebook page of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a continuation of a string of attempts to meddle with the Jewish state on its Independence Day.

In recent weeks, Israel has suffered numerous cyberattacks claimed by Anonymous Sudan, which is believed to be linked to Russia and not to the Palestinians, as the group claims, or Iranians that were previously attacking Israel, according to Israeli cybersecurity companies.

Netanyahu’s Facebook page was filled with Quranic verse in Arabic script, yet was quickly restored to normal.

The attacks are believed to be denial of service (DDoS) attacks, which crash servers but do not steal information. The group also claimed to have targeted the sites of the Ministry of Health, the Shin Bet internal security agency, the Israel Securities Authority and the Port of Haifa, although these sites are still operating normally.

Earlier this month, the websites of Israeli higher education institutions, the Ben-Gurion airport and various news websites, including i24NEWS, went down after a cyberattack. Before that, a different group of hackers attacked the Technion Institute in Haifa, demanding a ransom of several millions shekels. The Israeli authorities later established that Iran was behind the attack.