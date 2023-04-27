Israeli officials worried over depleted U.S. ammunition depot

Officials are concerned due to the threat of a multi-front war, amid heightened tensions with Hezbollah in Lebanon and Palestinian terror groups

Israeli government officials have voiced concerns over the depletion of a United States ammunition depot in Israel, according to a report on Thursday by Israel Hayom.

The report states that Israeli officials are worried of their depletion due to the threat of a multi-front war, amid heightened tensions with Hezbollah in Lebanon and terror groups in the Palestinian territories.

"These are Israel's wartime arms reserves," said a former Israeli minister.

On paper, it's a legitimate decision by the American army to move its ammunition from one location to another. But beneath the surface, it's a decision sending a message which the different regional parties can view in various ways.

The depot, one of many worldwide, is meant to be used in emergency situations.

American officials have confirmed that the emergency ammunition depots in Israel are beginning to run low, and it is unknown when they will be replenished. Washington has sent ammunition stored in the depot to Ukraine to help aid their efforts against the Russian invasion.

The arms depots officially belong to the United States Military, are intended to only be used by them. The depots are subject to diplomatic immunity.

There has been an unofficial understanding between Jerusalem and Washington that the depots placed in Israel could be used by the hosts in the event that the Jewish state found itself in an emergency situation.

It was 50 years ago when Israel did face such an emergency, in the 1973 Yom Kippur War, when an American airlift helped change the fate of that war.

The delay in replenishing the stockpile comes amid a fading U.S presence in the Middle East. As Washington focuses on other arenas, its allies are asking themselves if they can rely on the U.S. as they did before.

The American's decision to focus on other fronts could also be the reason for the recent deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran, a deal brokered by China, a superpower that seems eager to fill the vacuum left by the United States. It may also lead other Arab nations to wonder if this is the right time to join the Abraham Accords and formalize ties with Israel.

Ukraine may be far from the Middle East, but the effects of that war are being felt in the region.