Attempted stabbing attack reported in West Bank, terrorist neutralized

An attempted stabbing was reported on Thursday evening at the West Bank’s Gitti Avishar intersection near Ariel.

No Israelis were hurt, according to preliminary reports. The terrorist was neutralized.

"A report is under investigation about an apparent attempted attack Gitti Avishar intersection near Ariel by a neutralized terrorist," the Rescue Without Borders volunteer organization confirmed.

The terrorist was identified as Ahmed Taha, born in 1983 and residing in a Palestinian city of Salfit in the central West Bank. He reportedly tried to runover a police officer, but failed. Taha then got out of the car with a knife attempting to stab the policeman before being shot and killed.

"The terrorist was holding a knife and the IDF neutralized him," the Israeli military spokesperson said.

Rescue Without Borders The knife of the neutralized terrorist.

Earlier on Tuesday, one person was wounded when a terrorist attacked a group of Israeli joggers in the West Bank during a Memorial Day run. Last Monday, one person was also moderately wounded in a stabbing attack at the Gush Etzion Junction in the West Bank.